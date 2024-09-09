Modi to attend quad summit in US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to join the leaders of the US, Japan and Australia at the Quad summit in the US later this month as the influential grouping is likely to deliberate on pressing global challenges including the situation in Ukraine. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to join the leaders of the US, Japan and Australia at the Quad summit in the US later this month as the influential grouping is likely to deliberate on pressing global challenges including the situation in Ukraine.

The summit is likely to take place on September 21 in US President Joe Biden’s hometown of Wilmington in Delaware, people familiar with the matter said.

There is no official announcement yet on the date and venue of the high-profile summit. It was India’s turn to host the Quad summit this year.

However, the leaders of the grouping decided to hold the summit at a venue convenient to all in view of constraints of a tight calendar.

As per the new plan, India is expected to host the Quad summit next year.

PM Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida are among the world leaders who are travelling to the US to attend the UN’s Summit of the Future in New York on September 22 and 23.