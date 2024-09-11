Interim bail to LS MP Engineer Rashid in terror funding case

Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, defeated former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Baramulla.

Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh granted the relief to Rashid, who had moved the court seeking interim bail to campaign in the upcoming Jammu & Kashmir assembly elections.

“I am granting interim bail till October 2. He will have to surrender on October 3,” the judge said.

The judge granted Rashid the relief on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh and one surety of the like amount.

The judge also imposed various conditions on him, including that he shall not influence the witnesses or the probe.