RG Kar financial irregularities case: Six more doctors under CBI scanner

Sources aware of the development said that these six doctors who have come under the scanner of the central agency are in addition to the former and controversial principal of RG Kar Sandip Ghosh and his confidant house staff attached to the same hospital Ashish Pandey, who had already been arrested by the CBI officials in the financial irregularities case and are already in judicial custody in this connection.

Sources said that the CBI officials are also considering intimating the West Bengal government about their findings against these six doctors so that the state government can remove them from their respective chairs for a fair investigation.