SC rejects PIL for setting up autonomous body to monitor content on OTT, other platforms

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said that such issue falls under the policy making domain of the executive and requires wide consultations with various stake-holders.

“This is the problem of PILs. They are all on policy (matters) now and we miss out genuine PILs,” the CJI said.

Lawyer Shashank Shekhar Jha, who had filed the PIL, said he be permitted to withdraw and approach the union ministry concerned with the grievances.