‘Bloody Beggar will light up Deepavali’

Actor Kavin's upcoming film Bloody Beggar, directed by debutant Sivapalan Muthukumar and produced by Nelson Dilipkumar under Filament Pictures, is set for a Diwali release on October 31s A pre-release event was held in Chennai, with the film's team sharing insights and excitement.

Art Director Manimozhiyan Ramadurai revealed that he took on the project at 1 a.m., confident in his work. Editor Nirmal thanked Nelson for kickstarting the film and praised Sivapalan for delivering beyond expectations. Actor Parthiban expressed gratitude for the opportunity to portray a serious role after years of comedy. Cinematographer Sujith Sarang appreciated Sivapalan’s clarity and praised Kavin’s performance in a single take.

Actress Priyadarshini expressed disbelief and joy in working on a black comedy under Nelson’s production. Think Music’s Santosh highlighted the team’s 100% effort, and Five Star Senthil described Bloody Pecker as a “Diwali cracker,” confident of its success.

Actor Redin Kingsley reflected on his wedding, which occurred during filming, while praising the team’s hard work and Kavin’s standout performance. Director Sivapalan thanked Nelson for his support and praised Kavin for breathing life into the role.

Producer and director Nelson shared how Bloody Pecker took shape after Jailer’s success, initially doubting Kavin for the role but later realizing his mistake after witnessing Kavin’s exceptional performance.

Finally, actor Kavin expressed his gratitude to Nelson and Sivabalan, describing the film as one that embodies trust and commitment. He urged audiences to enjoy the film, alongside other Diwali releases like Amaran and Brother.