Jiiva gets emotional at ‘Black’ Movie success meet

The success meet for the film Black saw an emotional Jiiva, who expressed his gratitude for being part of such a unique project. The sci-fi thriller, directed by debutant G.K. Balasubramani, has captured the audience's attention with its innovative storyline and impressive performances. Jiiva shared that working with Potential Studios, known for films like Maya and Maanagaram, was a remarkable experience, and the team's dedication to delivering quality content made Black stand out.

Director G.K. Balasubramani thanked the media for creating a buzz about the film and credited the technical team for their efforts in elevating the film’s visual appeal. He highlighted how the set designs, CGI, and music by Sam C.S. played a crucial role in shaping the film. Cinematographer Gokul Binoy also praised the collaboration and Jiiva’s professionalism during the intense shoot, where experimental techniques were used.

Producer S.R. Prabhu emphasized that the film faced competition from big-budget releases but believed in the power of unique content. Despite delays and the significant budget going into CGI and extended shoots, the team was confident that the audience would appreciate the effort put into creating something different for Tamil cinema.

Vivek Prasanna, who played a key role, mentioned how films like Black are opening doors for more experimental genres, making a lasting impact on the industry. The success of Black marks another milestone for Potential Studios and sets the stage for more unconventional storytelling in the future.