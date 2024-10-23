More than 10 pc votes cast in US polls before poll day

More than 10 per cent of registered voters in the US had already voted by Tuesday with election day still two weeks away.

The University of Florida’s Election Lab, which tracks early polling and related issues said that 17,768,575 voters had had their ballot by Tuesday.

According to the most recent data, cited by other sources, there were an estimated 161 million registered voters in 2022.

Of these early votes cast so far, 6,685,740 were in-person early votes, and 10,986,247 mail ballots were returned. Many more mail ballots were cast as the number requested stood at 57,289,583.

Election day is November 3.

Early voting is becoming a key feature of US elections, getting a boost in the 2020 elections, which took place amidst a raging COVID-19 outbreak.