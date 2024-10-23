China confirms agreement to end standoff in Ladakh

China on Tuesday confirmed that it has reached an agreement with India to end the standoff between the two armies in eastern Ladakh.

“Over a recent period of time, China and India have kept close communication through diplomatic and military channels on issues related to the China-India border,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a media briefing here.

Lin was asked for a response to Monday’s Indian announcement about reaching an agreement to end the over four-year long military standoff.

Now, the two sides have reached a resolution on the “relevant matters,” he said.

He added China will work with India to implement it but declined to provide details.

Pressed further to reveal more details, Lin said “I’ve answered that question and have nothing more to add”.