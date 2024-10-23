Hezbollah targets naval base in Israel’s Haifa

In a move that can result in a further escalation of tensions in West Asia, Hezbollah launched rockets at a naval base near Haifa in Israel, according to a report by Al Jazeera.

The attack was confirmed by Hezbollah after it said that it had targeted positions in Tel Aviv’s suburbs.

Hezbollah claimed it targeted the base of military intelligence unit 8200 located in Glilot near Tel Aviv and a “naval base” near Haifa as per a report in Al Jazeera.

This move comes amid ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, which have resulted in significant casualties.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army said that five rockets targeted central Israel in the last barrage, and another 15 targeted the north. It further said that some of the rockets were intercepted while others impacted open areas, according to a report by Times of Israel. The army further informed that the attacks didn’t led to any casualties.