So much to learn from India, says UK minister

Addressing a Diwali celebration organised by the Labour Indian diaspora group here on Monday evening, UK Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Liz Kendall reiterated the party’s manifesto for the July general election committed to pursuing closer ties with India and a free trade agreement (FTA).

As a member of Parliament from Leicester West, a constituency closely associated with the British-Indian community, the minister said she remains determined to champion the India-UK relationship in the Labour government and her city.

It was a very clear part of our manifesto that we want to build a new strategic relationship with India because we understand the vital relationship between our two great nations,” said Kendall.

“The links between our two countries are so important and that is why our prime minister has said that we will seek a new strategic relationship with India based on our shared values of democracy and aspirations, including a free trade (agreement), but also a new strategic partnership for global, climate, and economic security,” she said.

The minister pointed to David Lammy’s post-election visit to India within weeks of taking charge as the UK’s Foreign Secretary during which he launched a new bilateral tech security partnership.