Delhi HC asks Centre’s response over resale of concert tickets, blocking illegal sites

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the response of the Centre on a plea seeking a regulatory framework to regulate the resale of concert tickets through authorised platforms and avoid illegal selling activities.

A bench of Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela issued notice to Union ministries of Information and Broadcasting and Electronics, and Information Technology, private entities Stubhub Inc, Viagogo Entertainment Inc and Bigtree Entertainment Pvt Ltd on the petition.

The court said the replies would have to be filed within four weeks and posted the hearing on February 18, 2025, when a similar petition would be heard.

The petition further sought a direction to the Centre to block unlawful online platforms involved in the purported illegal and unauthorised sale of tickets in India.

Petitioner Samridhi and four others, represented by senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao and advocate Malak Bhatt, referred to an upcoming music concert by British rock band Coldplay.

The plea said the online ticketing platforms such as BookmyShow ought to provide a convenient digital ticketing solution to the public and help keep a check on black-marketing and unauthorised sale of tickets.

“Yet, the announcement of sought-after events such as cricket matches, live entertainment shows or musical concerts by several renowned artists such as Diljit Dosanjh, Coldplay, etc., are followed by a rampant increase of black-marketing activities whereby tickets for admission to such events are sold at an exorbitant premium through unauthorised and unlawful means by exploiting the general public at large,” the plea said.