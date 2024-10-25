Supreme Court rejects CBI plea against actor Rhea Chakraborty

In a relief for Rhea Chakraborty, the Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), state of Maharashtra and the Bureau of Immigration challenging Bombay high court’s quashing of look-out-circulars (LOCs) issued against the actress, her brother Showik and her father Lt Col Indrajit Chakraborty (retd) in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. In a relief for Rhea Chakraborty, the Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), state of Maharashtra and the Bureau of Immigration challenging Bombay high court’s quashing of look-out-circulars (LOCs) issued against the actress, her brother Showik and her father Lt Col Indrajit Chakraborty (retd) in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan orally observed that the petition was “frivolous” and was filed merely because the accused were “high-profile”, Live Law reported.

“We are warning. You are filing such a frivolous petition, only because one of the accused is a high-profile person…It will be with exemplary cost. Both persons have deep roots in society,” Justice Gavai said when the CBI counsel sought a pass over of the matter, the report added.

“If you want cost and some compliments to CBI, we will pass-over,” Justice Gavai said.

In February, the Bombay high court had cancelled the LOC issued by the CBI against Rhea Chakraborty and her two family members in 2020 in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.