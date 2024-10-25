Farooq Abdullah’s stern message after Gulmarg terror attack

Following a series of terror attacks, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Friday said Jammu and Kashmir will never be a part of Pakistan and called for an end to the country’s promotion of terrorism in the region. Following a series of terror attacks, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Friday said Jammu and Kashmir will never be a part of Pakistan and called for an end to the country’s promotion of terrorism in the region.

The former Lok Sabha MP said that the attacks will not stop until a solution to this problem is found, adding that he has been witnessing this for 30 years.

“Innocent people are being killed, and we will never become a part of Pakistan. So why are they doing this? Is it to ruin our future?” Farooq questioned.

He said that Pakistan should focus on its own country, look at its own development, and work to improve it.

“Khud barbaad ho rahe hain aur hume bhi saath barbaad kar rahe hain (Pakistan is destroying itself and dragging us down as well.) I urge them to stop this terrorism and seek a path of friendship. If they don’t do this, it will be very difficult for them,” the veteran leader said.

In the last fortnight, 20 lives have been lost, including those of civilians, workers, non-residents, a doctor, and Army porters. The latest incident took place on the evening of October 24 in Gulmarg, resulting in the deaths of three soldiers and two Indian Army porters.

Officials said that terrorists opened fire on two army trucks at Botapathri, approximately 6 km from the tourist destination of Gulmarg.