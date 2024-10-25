Gas Leak Panic at Tiruvottiyur School: Three Students Faint

In a suspected gas leak incident, three students from a private school in Tiruvottiyur fainted on Friday, triggering panic among school officials, students, and residents in the area. The incident took place at a school on Village Street, where fumes filled the air, causing distress and raising concerns for the safety of everyone present.

The affected students reportedly lost consciousness and were immediately transported to a government hospital for medical treatment. According to reports, the fainting of the students led to a chaotic scene as news of the incident spread. Worried parents rushed to the school to ensure their children’s safety, resulting in a large gathering outside the premises and significant tension in the neighborhood.

Authorities are actively investigating the source of the gas leak to determine whether it originated from nearby factories or possibly from within the school’s laboratory.