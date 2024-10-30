Delhi Capitals should retain Pant, says Harbhajan 

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh backed captain Rishabh Pant, all-rounder Axar Patel and hard-hitting batter Tristan Stubbs as likely retentions of the Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction later this year.

With the players’ retention deadline approaching soon, all IPL franchises are brainstorming and finalising their six members to retain or use the Right to Match (RTM) card before heading to the auction market.

Wicketkeeper batter Pant, who made his international comeback in the IPL 2024 earlier this year, will surely be Delhi’s first player to be retained, while Axar being the experienced Indian player, would fall second on the priority list, as per the veteran spinner. Harbhajan feels that South Africa’s Stubbs should also be retained by the Delhi-based franchise.