Attack on Chennai doctor: Strict law needed to stop such violence, says IMA Goa

Such cases need to be fast-tracked, with exemplary punishment to culprits, it said.

Dr Balaji Jagannathan (53) was stabbed at least seven times on Wednesday by a man at the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital in Chennai allegedly over grievances regarding the treatment of his mother at the facility, according to hospital officials.

The doctor was being treated and his condition was reported to be stable, they said.

The 26-year old accused was later arrested.