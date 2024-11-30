Heavy Rainfall Alert for Chennai Withdrawn by IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has withdrawn the heavy rainfall alert previously issued for Chennai.

The city experienced incessant heavy rain over the past two days due to Cyclone Fenjal, disrupting daily life. Public transport, including buses and suburban train services, was significantly affected, forcing residents to remain indoors.

A red alert had been issued for Chennai earlier today as the cyclone was expected to intensify. However, as Cyclone Fenjal began crossing the coast near Mahabalipuram this evening, the rainfall intensity in Chennai has started to subside.

The IMD has forecasted a gradual decrease in rainfall intensity for the city, with moderate rain expected until 10 PM tonight. Consequently, the red alert for heavy rainfall in Chennai has been withdrawn.