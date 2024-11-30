Cyclone Fengal Makes Landfall: Strong Winds Witnessed, Warnings Issued

As Cyclone Fengal begins its landfall, areas around Mamallapuram and its vicinity are experiencing strong winds. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) estimates that the cyclone will take approximately four hours to fully cross the coast.

Warnings for Coastal Districts

Residents in coastal districts have been strictly advised to stay indoors and avoid venturing outside during this period. The winds are expected to intensify until 10 p.m. tonight as the cyclone progresses inland.

Weather Updates for Chennai

While moderate rainfall continues in Chennai and its suburban areas, the heavy rainfall warning for the city has been withdrawn. However, authorities are urging caution as strong winds may still cause trees and power lines to fall, posing risks to public safety.

Safety Advisory for Residents

Authorities have issued a special advisory asking residents not to step outside during nighttime hours unless absolutely necessary. Those venturing out in the early morning hours are advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.

With strong winds and potential damage expected, residents are encouraged to follow updates and instructions from local authorities to ensure safety.