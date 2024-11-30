Cyclone Fengal Begins Landfall Near Puducherry

The cyclonic storm Fengal has started making landfall near Puducherry, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) estimating that the process will take approximately four hours to complete. The landfall began at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2024, according to IMD officials.

Landfall Process Underway

S. Balachandran, Additional Director General of the IMD-Regional Meteorological Centre, confirmed the commencement of the cyclone’s landfall, citing data and observations. “The landfall process is expected to last for four hours,” he said, speaking to PTI.

Rainfall Details Across Tamil Nadu

As the cyclone approaches the coast, several regions in Tamil Nadu have experienced significant rainfall. Between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on November 30, Meenambakkam in Chennai recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 114.2 mm. Nungambakkam followed with 104.2 mm, Puducherry with 95.6 mm, Tiruttani with 88.5 mm, Vellore with 30.5 mm, and Cuddalore with 25.6 mm.

Precautionary Measures and Monitoring

The Tamil Nadu government, along with district authorities and the disaster management team, is closely monitoring the situation. Precautionary measures are being implemented in the coastal regions to minimize the impact of the storm.

Cyclone Fengal is expected to bring heavy rains and strong winds as it progresses inland, and residents are advised to stay indoors and follow updates from local authorities for safety.