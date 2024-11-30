Cyclone Fengal: We are fully prepared to handle the situation, says CM Stalin

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin reviewed precautionary measures for Cyclone Fenjal from the State Control Room at Ezhilagam, Chennai. The Tamil Nadu government had earlier issued directives through the Revenue and Disaster Management Department to ensure readiness for the cyclone. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran has been overseeing the preparations, with district collectors and special monitoring officers instructed to take necessary actions.

The Chief Minister has emphasized intensifying surveillance in areas expected to face the cyclone’s landfall. Ministers in the affected districts have been consistently involved in fieldwork over the past three days to ensure the safety of the public.

As Cyclone Fenjal approaches the coast, the Chief Minister is assessing the storm’s path and the preparedness measures in place. He is joined by Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, Revenue Administration Commissioner Rajesh Lakhoni, and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Kumar Kurubararan in the control room.

Speaking to the press after the review, Chief Minister Stalin said:

“With forecasts indicating continuous rainfall for the next two to three days, the Tamil Nadu government has been conducting detailed reviews and implementing precautionary measures.

Heavy rainfall was witnessed last night and continues today. As the cyclone is expected to make landfall this evening, I have contacted district collectors of Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, and Chengalpattu from the control room to understand the ground situation. Relief efforts are underway, and I have directed officials to remain fully engaged in ensuring public safety.

Ministers in districts beyond Chennai are actively supervising the situation. So far, Chennai has not faced any significant issues, but we are fully prepared to handle any eventualities.”