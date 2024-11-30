MTC Deploys Special Buses to Assist Travelers Amid Cyclone Fengal

In light of the disruptions caused by Cyclone Fengal, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has arranged a special fleet of buses to ferry passengers from key transit points in the city. These include the Chennai Airport, Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Central Station, Koyambedu, Broadway, and Kilambakkam bus terminus.

To ensure uninterrupted connectivity, the MTC has also announced plans to operate buses from Chennai Airport on a regular schedule, catering to passengers affected by cancellations and delays in train and suburban services.

This move comes as heavy rains and waterlogging continue to disrupt transportation in the city. Authorities have urged commuters to make use of these special services and follow safety guidelines during travel.