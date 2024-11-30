Chennai Suburban Train Services Disrupted Due to Cyclone Fengal

Suburban train services in Chennai have been severely disrupted due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging caused by Cyclone Fengal. Key routes and schedules have been altered to ensure passenger safety as the city grapples with the impact of the storm.

The Chennai Beach-Tambaram EMU services are now limited to operations between Chennai Beach and Pallavaram. Similarly, the Chengalpattu-Chennai Beach EMU trains will run only between Chengalpattu and Vandalur.

Adding to the commuter woes, the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) services have already been suspended due to waterlogging and safety concerns.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have advised commuters to check for updates before planning their travel. Emergency measures and teams have been deployed to address disruptions and restore services as soon as the weather permits.

Cyclone Fengal continues to bring heavy rains and strong winds, causing widespread disruption across Chennai and its surrounding areas.