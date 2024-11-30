Man Electrocuted at ATM in Chennai Amid Cyclone Fengal Rainfall

Chennai: In a tragic incident, a man was electrocuted outside an ATM in the Mannadi area of Chennai amid heavy rainfall triggered by Cyclone Fengal. The victim, identified as Verma, reportedly came in contact with a railing suspected to have been electrified due to a short circuit caused by the incessant rain.

The incident highlights the risks posed by exposed electrical infrastructure during extreme weather. Heavy rains have been lashing Chennai and its surrounding areas as Cyclone Fengal approaches the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast.

Authorities have urged the public to exercise caution and avoid areas with waterlogging or exposed electrical components. Local police are investigating the incident to determine the cause of the short circuit and ensure safety measures are in place.

As Cyclone Fengal intensifies, emergency services are on high alert to manage weather-related incidents across the city.