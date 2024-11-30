Heavy winds in coastal districts ahead of cyclone Fengal crossing TN-Puducherry Coast today

Cyclone Fengal is set to make landfall between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram near Puducherry later today, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The cyclone is expected to bring wind speeds of 70-80 kmph, gusting up to 90 kmph, along with heavy rains and storm surges in coastal areas.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall across several districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore, as well as Puducherry. High tides and changing weather conditions have already been observed in coastal regions.

Extremely heavy rainfall is expected in isolated areas of Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, and Karaikal.

A red alert has been issued for districts such as Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Viluppuram, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore, as well as Puducherry. Meanwhile, an orange alert is in place for Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, and several other districts.

Authorities have deployed National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response teams in the affected areas. Essential equipment such as boats, generators, motor pumps, and tree-cutters have been readied to manage emergencies. Coastal residents have been advised to stay indoors and follow safety guidelines during the cyclone’s passage.

Cyclone Fengal is expected to bring significant rainfall and strong winds, making preparedness and caution essential for those in its path.