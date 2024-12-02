CM assures quick restoration of damaged areas

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has assured that the state government will quickly restore the areas damaged due to the recent rains and floods.

He made this assurance while visiting the rain-affected areas in Villupuram district.

During his visit, Stalin inspected the relief works being carried out in the affected areas and interacted with the people who have been displaced due to the floods. He also distributed relief materials to the affected people.

The Chief Minister also spoke to the Collectors of Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts over phone and enquired about the situation in their respective districts. He asked them to take all necessary steps to restore normalcy in the affected areas.

Stalin’s visit to the rain-affected areas comes amidst criticism from the opposition parties that the state government has not done enough to mitigate the sufferings of the people affected by the floods.

The Tamil Nadu government has announced a relief package of Rs 180 crore for the affected people, which includes financial assistance for damaged houses, relief materials, and medical aid.

The state government has also deployed personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to assist in the relief and rescue operations.