Kannada actress Shobitha dies by suicide

Kannada television actor Shobitha Shivanna, known for her roles in serials like Brahmagantu and Ninnindale, was found dead at her home in Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

She reportedly died by suicide at her residence in Sriram Nagar Colony, where she lived with her husband, Sudhir.

The actor, originally from Sakleshpur in Karnataka, stepped away from acting projects after her marriage last year. Her death has come as a shock to many, and the exact reasons are still unknown.

Shobitha’s body was sent to Osmania Hospital for a post-mortem. Arrangements are being made to transport her remains to Bengaluru, where her final rites will be held.

The Hyderabad police have registered a case and initiated a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death, as suspicions have been raised. Officials are working to uncover further details regarding the incident.

“Kannada actress Shobhitha Shivanna was found dead in her apartment. She allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Kondapur, within the limits of PS Gachibowli. The police have registered a case,” a police official said

Shobitha also acted in Kannada films such as Eradondla Mooru, ATM: Attempt to Murder and Vandana.