Both Houses of Parliament adjourned for the day

As the winter session of Parliament continues, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar was scheduled to speak in both the Lok Sabha.

The government also listed three Bills in the Parliament. However, both Houses were adjourned amid Opposition ruckus.

He was expected to give an update on recent developments in India-China relations and is also expected to address the ongoing crisis in Bangladesh, where attacks on minorities have increased and Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das has been arrested.

The government also listed three bills for discussion in the Lok Sabha today: one to amend key banking laws, one to amend the Railways Act, and one to introduce the Coastal Shipping Bill.

The winter session of Parliament, which began on November 25, will conclude on December 20.

So far, both Houses have held only brief sessions after disruptions caused by the opposition’s demands for discussions on the violence in Sambhal, Manipur, and other issues.

Rajya Sabha was adjourned 15 minutes after its commencement on Monday, till 12 noon amid Opposition chaos over the rejection of notices.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday rejected the notices by several Opposition MPs seeking discussion on Manipur, Adani, Bangladesh and Sambhal.

Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon on Monday, shortly after the proceedings resumed for the day. The Opposition indulged in sloganeering and chaos.

Speaker Om Birla urged the Opposition to take their seats and let the House function. He then adjourned the House till 12 noon.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha resumed at 11 am on Monday. The lower House began amid sloganeering and chaos by the Opposition. External Affairs Minister is all set to brief both Houses today on the India-China ties. He is also likely to address the Bangladesh issue in the Parliament.