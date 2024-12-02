Medico dies after eating parotta

Coimbatore: A 22-year-old medical student, Keerthana, died after consuming parotta powder in Coimbatore.

The incident occurred on Saturday night when Keerthana ate parotta before going to bed. She was a second-year MBBS student at Karpagam Medical College.

Keerthana’s parents found her unconscious in the morning and rushed her to the Coimbatore Government Hospital. However, she was declared dead on arrival.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident and are questioning Keerthana’s family members and friends. They are also trying to determine whether the parotta was contaminated or if Keerthana had any pre-existing medical conditions.

The police have collected the parotta and sent it for forensic analysis. They are also investigating whether the protein powder was purchased from a local store or online.

Keerthana’s death has shocked her family and friends, who described her as a bright and ambitious student.