Long-term use of antibiotics may raise Parkinson’s disease risk

Long-term exposure to antibiotics may significantly raise the risk of Parkinson’s disease, finds a study.

To validate the findings on Asians, researchers from the Seoul National University Hospital in South Korea examined 298,379 people aged 40 years and older who underwent a national health examination in 2004-2005.

The findings, published in the Neurology Clinical Practice journal, showed that the risk of Parkinson’s was statistically higher (29 per cent higher) in people exposed to antibiotics for more than 121 days, compared to those not exposed to antibiotics.

Further, compared to people exposed to antibiotics for 1-14 days, those exposed to antibiotics for more than 121 days had a 37 per cent higher risk of Parkinson’s disease.