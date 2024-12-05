UP Gangsters Act appears to be draconian, observes SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday observed that the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act appeared to be “draconian”.

The observation by a bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan came while it was hearing a plea filed by a man who has challenged a May 2023 Allahabad High Court order dismissing his application seeking to set aside proceedings against him pending before a district court in Kasganj in a case registered under the Act.

“This Act appears to be draconian,” the apex court observed.

“We will consider it,” the bench said while admitting the appeal.

While hearing the matter in November last year, the SC had sought responses from the Uttar Pradesh government and others on the plea and said, “By way of ad-interim order, no coercive steps be taken against the petitioner qua Gangster Act.”