Stalin inaugurates Periyar library in Vaikom

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 12: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin attended the centenary celebrations of the Vaikom Struggle in Kerala, where he also inaugurated the Thanthai Periyar Memorial and Periyar Library, established in honor of Dravidar Kazhagam founder E.V. Ramasamy, popularly known as Periyar.

The event took place in Vaikom, Kerala, with Stalin paying floral tributes at the memorial site before unveiling the library. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, along with other dignitaries, participated in the ceremony.

During the celebrations, Stalin addressed the gathering and emphasized the importance of societal transformation through people’s mindset rather than just relying on laws. He remarked, “While laws are necessary, changing people’s hearts and minds is more crucial. We must cultivate rational thinking and a political outlook that helps eliminate discrimination.”

Stalin highlighted the progress of Tamil Nadu and Kerala in various sectors, including education and social welfare, driven by progressive policies. He praised the efforts of the Kerala government for supporting initiatives like the establishment of the E.V. Ramasamy library and emphasized the need for continued struggles against discrimination and inequality.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his delight over Stalin’s participation, calling it a significant moment in the ongoing celebrations. He further appreciated the initiatives in both states to uplift marginalized communities.

The inauguration of the memorial and library is a tribute to the enduring legacy of Periyar, whose ideas continue to inspire social and political reforms across the country.