Tiruvannamalai Deepam: Over 14,000 cops maintain vigil

Tiruvannamalai, Dec 12: The Karthigai Deepam festival in Tiruvannamalai tomorrow is set to see an unprecedented security and logistical arrangement, with over 14,000 policemen deployed to ensure the safety of the thousands of devotees expected to visit the town. Tiruvannamalai, Dec 12: The Karthigai Deepam festival in Tiruvannamalai tomorrow is set to see an unprecedented security and logistical arrangement, with over 14,000 policemen deployed to ensure the safety of the thousands of devotees expected to visit the town.

Special attention is being given to the Girivala Padhai, where police personnel will be maintaining vigilant surveillance throughout the day and night.

To further enhance the safety measures, more than 40 ambulances have been positioned across key locations, ready for any emergency situation. In addition, temporary facilities such as toilets and drinking water stations have been set up to accommodate the large influx of devotees, ensuring comfort and hygiene.

The local authorities have also made provisions for transport by setting up temporary bus shelters at 18 locations in the town, making it easier for passengers to travel during the festive rush.

As part of the spirit of community, over 18 locations have been identified in the town to provide annadhanam (free meals) to the visiting devotees, offering a helping hand to those seeking spiritual solace during the festival.