Gukesh Becomes Youngest World Chess Champion, Makes History for India

In a historic moment for Indian chess, 18-year-old Grandmaster D. Gukesh has become the youngest World Chess Champion, defeating China’s Ding Liren in a nail-biting 14th and final game of the summit clash. This remarkable victory has made Gukesh the second Indian ever to win the prestigious global title, following in the footsteps of the legendary Viswanathan Anand.

The match, played under classical time control, was evenly poised going into the final game. With both players demonstrating exceptional skill, it seemed destined for a draw. However, Gukesh displayed nerves of steel and strategic brilliance to secure the decisive win, finishing with a total of 7.5 points against Ding Liren’s 6.5.

Gukesh’s triumph brings India its first World Chess Championship title since Viswanathan Anand’s last victory in 2012. Anand, a five-time world champion and one of the most celebrated figures in the chess world, remains a towering inspiration for Gukesh and an entire generation of Indian chess players.

This victory cements Gukesh’s place in the annals of chess history and is a testament to the growing prominence of Indian players on the global stage. His achievement not only brings immense pride to the nation but also inspires budding talents across the country to pursue the game with renewed passion and determination.

With this incredible feat, Gukesh has firmly established himself as a chess prodigy and a worthy successor to the legacy of Viswanathan Anand. The nation celebrates his historic win, which marks a new era for Indian chess.