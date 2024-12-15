Palaniswami dubs as daydream DMK’s ‘will win 200 seats’ slogan

AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday said the claim of DMK brass that its alliance would win 200 constituencies in the 2026 Assembly election was a daydream.

Addressing the party’s general council and executive committee meeting here, Palaniswami, alleged all round corruption in the DMK regime, and said it had been facing protest of various sections including government employees, and transport workers.

Accusing the DMK regime as ‘incompetent,’ Palaniswami accused Stalin of having ‘Kumbakarna’s sleep’ for not allegedly acting over ‘red alerts’ of Meteorological Department authorities in order to tackle the rain and flood situation in Villupuram, Cuddalore and other regions.