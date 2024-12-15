AIADMK Passes 16 Resolutions in Executive Committee and General Council Meeting

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) conducted its executive committee and general council meeting on Sunday at the Shrivaaru Venkataachalapathy Palace Hall in Vanagaram. Chaired by Party Presidium Chairman Tamil Magan Hussain, the meeting saw the participation of 2,523 general and executive committee members, along with 1,000 special invitees.

The session began with tributes to prominent figures, including senior Congress leader EVKS Elangovan, industrialist Ratan Tata, CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna, and late actor Delhi Ganesh. Following this, 16 resolutions were passed, addressing various political, social, and economic issues.

One resolution urged the central government to abandon the construction of a tungsten mine near Melur, Madurai, and criticized the Tamil Nadu government for its lack of action in halting the project. Another resolution condemned the state government’s contradictory stance on the cancellation of the NEET exam, calling for education to be returned to the state list via a constitutional amendment.

The meeting also highlighted the government’s inefficiency during Cyclone Fengal, with resolutions criticizing the failure to meet basic needs and the rising prices impacting people’s livelihoods. Further, the party condemned the state government for its perceived failure to fulfill election promises and its handling of law and order issues, including imposing high taxes on the public.

In a bid to promote Tamil culture, the AIADMK passed a resolution urging the central government to declare the Thirukkural as a national book and make Tamil the language of litigation in the Chennai High Court. Another resolution requested the naming of laws in English instead of Hindi.

The party expressed disapproval of the DMK government’s spending on Formula 4 racing and the construction of pen memorials, accusing it of misusing public funds. It also criticized the discontinuation of the Kudimaramathu Scheme and the lack of progress on major interlinking river projects, including the Godavari-Cauvery and Parambikulam-Aliyar schemes.

Additionally, the AIADMK called on the Election Commission to address irregularities in the voter list to ensure fair elections. The party also demanded a caste-wise census to be conducted and criticized the DMK government for not taking steps to release Muslim prisoners.

The meeting included a resolution urging the central government to amend laws to include education in the state list. Furthermore, the party demanded equitable financial distribution from the central government, highlighting Tamil Nadu’s significant contribution to the central treasury but inadequate returns for developmental projects.

Concluding the session, a resolution assured the party’s commitment to making Edappadi K. Palaniswami the Chief Minister again in 2026, recognizing his leadership in organizing the centenary celebrations of AIADMK founder MGR Janaki.