Aadhav Arjuna resigns from VCK

In a significant political development, Adhav Arjuna, a prominent figure in the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), announced his decision to part ways with the party. In an emotionally charged letter addressed to VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan, Adhav expressed his gratitude to the party for shaping his political journey while elaborating on the reasons for his departure.

In his resignation letter, Adhav acknowledged the pivotal role VCK played in helping him understand societal inequalities and equipping him to fight against the systemic oppression of underprivileged communities. He credited the party for fostering his commitment to Ambedkarite principles of social justice, caste abolition, and equality.

While reaffirming his agreement with VCK’s policies and ideologies, Adhav admitted to being troubled by certain issues that arose within the party. He expressed concerns about internal debates that could lead to misunderstandings and strain his relationship with the leadership. These personal conflicts, combined with his recent six-month suspension from the party, prompted him to make the tough decision to resign.

Adhav also highlighted his desire to remain committed to larger social and political goals, such as eradicating caste, ensuring social justice, and securing political rights for marginalized communities. He reiterated his willingness to collaborate with VCK in the future on issues that align with these shared ideals.

In closing, Adhav extended his heartfelt gratitude to Thol. Thirumavalavan and other party members for their unwavering support during his political journey. He emphasized that his decision was made with a heavy heart, driven by the need to avoid unnecessary conflicts and focus on broader political battles against corruption, religious majoritarianism, and gender inequality.

Adhav vowed to continue his political journey rooted in democracy, equality, and justice, seeking the blessings of his former colleagues and leader. He concluded his letter with the rallying cry: “Truth alone triumphs!”