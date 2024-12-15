Zakir Hussain, Legendary Tabla Virtuoso, Passes Away at 73

World-renowned tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain, a global icon in Indian classical music, passed away today, at 73. Hussain had been battling heart-related complications and blood pressure issues, receiving treatment in a San Francisco hospital for two weeks.

The son of tabla legend Ustad Allah Rakha, Zakir Hussain carved his own legacy, earning five Grammy Awards, including three this year, and India’s highest civilian honors—the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan.

Spanning six decades, his illustrious career saw collaborations with global luminaries like John McLaughlin, L Shankar, and T.H. Vinayakram, blending Indian classical music with jazz to create groundbreaking compositions.

Zakir Hussain’s unmatched artistry and global impact leave an indelible mark on the world of music, celebrated as a true maestro who bridged cultures through rhythm and melody.