Why plant-based milks may not be healthy

While oat, almond, and soy milk have emerged as popular alternatives to cow’s milk, a new study showed it may be lacking in proteins and essential amino acids.

Over the last decade, these plant-based beverages have also seen remarkable growth in the global market due to their environmentally-friendly approach. But extensive processing is causing chemical reactions that cut down the protein quality and, in some cases, produce cancer-causing compounds, claimed researchers from the University of Copenhagen.

Lead author Professor Marianne Nissen Lund, from the varsity’s Department of Food Science said that plant-based drinks cannot “replace cow’s milk” in terms of “proper nutrition”.