BJP to Rahul after Omar’s comments: Dont’s blame EVMs if you don’t know how to fight polls

“Leadership is not earned and not demanded. You have to have the qualities of a leader. You cannot impose yourself,” BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said at a press conference, targeting the Congress leader.

He said the National Conference leader has conveyed his message bluntly to Gandhi due to the conduct of the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha.

Patra said even Congress allies have realised the legacy of the Gandhi family and the main opposition party. The BJP spokesperson claimed that the INDIA bloc was the “biggest scam” and that its allies fight polls separately and project different leaders as the face of the opposition alliance.