Congress Vs BJP showdown in Parliament 

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has filed an Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha, demanding a discussion on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comments about Dr BR Ambedkar during the Constitution debate in the Rajya Sabha.

Tagore has called for an apology from Shah and his resignation.

On Wednesday, both Houses were adjourned following protests from the Congress-led opposition over Shah’s remark. Dressed in blue, a colour associated with B R Ambedkar, Opposition INDIA bloc members on Thursday took out a protest march in Parliament premises.

Meanwhile, BJP-led NDA lawmakers also held a march here, raising slogans and holding placards, demanding an apology from the opposition Congress for allegedly insulting Ambedkar.

The BJP leaders have accused the Opposition of circulating edited videos and using underhanded tactics. However, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has denied these claims, asserting that the Congress misrepresented his remarks.

Launching an all-out attack, Opposition MPs climbed the walls of Makar Dwar at Parliament, demanding an apology and resignation from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Amid the ongoing uproar, BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi got injured in the head. He claimed, “Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP who fell on me after which I fell down. I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi came and pushed an MP who then fell on me.”