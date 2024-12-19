Low-Pressure Area Moves Towards AP: Rain Alert for TN Withdrawn

The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is gradually intensifying and moving towards Andhra Pradesh, prompting the Meteorological Department to withdraw the heavy rain alert for Tamil Nadu. The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is gradually intensifying and moving towards Andhra Pradesh, prompting the Meteorological Department to withdraw the heavy rain alert for Tamil Nadu.

The Meteorological Department reported that the low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal, which was observed two days ago, has intensified into a deep depression as of yesterday.

This weather system is expected to strengthen further and move towards southern Andhra Pradesh today.

As a result, light to moderate rain is likely in most places across northern coastal districts, some parts of other districts, and Puducherry. Thunderstorms are also expected. Moderate rainfall is likely to continue until December 24.

For Chennai and its suburbs, cloudy skies are expected today and tomorrow, with light to moderate rain in some areas.

Earlier, an orange alert for very heavy rainfall was issued for Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur districts, with warnings for heavy rain in Villupuram and Cuddalore. However, the IMD has now withdrawn these warnings, stating that the deep depression is moving away from Tamil Nadu.

The revised forecast predicts only light to moderate rainfall in these regions over the coming days.