EPS Criticises Stalin, Urges action on Kerala waste dumping

Tamil Nadu Opposition Leader and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) has accused Chief Minister M.K. Stalin of prioritizing photo opportunities over addressing critical issues, asserting that Tamil Nadu is not anyone's dumping ground.

In his statement, EPS condemned the continued dumping of medical waste from Kerala in Tamil Nadu’s border districts. He particularly highlighted the recent incidents in Kaloor and Palavoor areas of Tirunelveli district.

EPS criticized CM Stalin for his lack of action, stating, “While the Chief Minister is eager to shake hands and engage in photo ops with the Kerala Chief Minister, he lacks the courage to assert Tamil Nadu’s rights over issues like the Mullaperiyar Dam. He has failed to prevent the dumping of waste from neighboring states into our soil.”

EPS expressed concerns over the potential health risks posed by the dumped medical waste, which could lead to the spread of infectious diseases. He urged the DMK government to take immediate steps to remove the waste and implement strict measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Reaffirming his stance, EPS emphasized, “Tamil Nadu is a prosperous state and not anyone’s dumping ground. The government must act decisively to protect the environment and public health.”