PM should sack Amit Shah from Cabinet if he doesn’t quit on his own Kharge over HM’s Ambedkar remarks

Accusing Shah of disrespecting the architect of the Constitution, Kharge said the home minister should apologise to the nation for the insult he caused to Ambedkar during his speech in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

“I want to tell the PM that if he respects Babsaheb, he should immediate remove Amit Shah from his Cabinet,” Kharge told a press conference here.

“Amit Shah’s remarks on Ambedkar are condemnable, he has insulted the Dalit hero, whom they consider as revered. Amit Shah must apologise to the people of the country,” Kharge said.