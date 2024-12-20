Andhra woman orders home appliances, receives dead body in package 

A woman from Andhra Pradesh was left shocked when she received a decomposing dead body in a parcel, along with a letter demanding ₹1.3 crore. The horrific incident was reported from Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district. A woman from Andhra Pradesh was left shocked when she received a decomposing dead body in a parcel, along with a letter demanding ₹1.3 crore. The horrific incident was reported from Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district.

According to several news reports, the woman was identified as one Naga Tulsi. She had been building a house on a government-sanctioned site and had reached out to the Kshatriya Seva Samithi for financial assistance.

The Samithi had earlier sent her tiles to be used in the house. Tulsi wrote to the Samithi again after the first round of donation, requesting electrical appliances for her house. She received a WhatsApp message saying that she would be provided items like lights, fans, and switches.

On Thursday night, however, Tulsi received a package with the decomposing dead body of an unidentified man. The package was delivered to her by a delivery person who claimed it contained the electrical appliances she had been promised.