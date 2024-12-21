HC allows sit-in by doctors’ forum seeking justice for RG Kar hospital victim

The court, however, directed the Joint Forum of Doctors to hold the protest programme at a place, 50 feet away from Dorina crossing at Esplanade in central Kolkata, as that would cause traffic snarls in the busy area.

The doctors’ body had proposed to hold the round-the-clock sit-in at Dorina Crossing, a busy intersection in the heart of the city.

Passing the order, Justice Tirthankar Ghosh said that since the organisers are doctors, they would take into account if there is any hardship created to people commuting in the area while holding the demonstration.