PM leads BJP firefight as Opposition steps up Ambedkar attack on Amit Shah

Countering the Opposition's charge accusing Home Minister Amit Shah of insulting Dalit icon BR Ambedkar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the people have seen how the Congress has tried "every possible trick" to obliterate BR Ambedkar's legacy and humiliate Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

In a six-point thread on X, the Prime Minister said the Congress and its “rotten ecosystem” were “gravely mistaken” if they thought “malicious lies” could hide their insult of the architect of the Constitution. “If the Congress and its rotten ecosystem think their malicious lies can hide their misdeeds of several years, especially their insult towards Dr. Ambedkar, they are gravely mistaken! The people of India have seen time and again how one Party, led by one dynasty, has indulged in every possible dirty trick to obliterate the legacy of Dr. Ambedkar and humiliate the SC/ST communities,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister’s remarks come amid a massive protest by the Congress-led Opposition over the Home Minister’s remarks in Rajya Sabha yesterday.