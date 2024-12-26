Will not wear footwear untill DMK govt is removed from power: Annamalai 

Coimbatore: Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai made a striking declaration on Thursday, pledging not to wear footwear until the DMK government is removed from power. Addressing a press meet, Annamalai expressed his deep dissatisfaction with the state’s current political landscape and questioned his role in politics.

Questioning Self and the System

Reflecting on his political journey, Annamalai said, “I ask myself if we are genuinely serving the people or merely clinging to ideologies and discussing irrelevant matters. This morning, I repeatedly questioned if I should continue in politics.”

Outrage Over FIR Handling

Annamalai strongly criticized the handling of the FIR in a recent case, alleging it was written in a way that blamed the victim. “Reading the FIR makes my blood boil. Was the crime committed by the woman or the offender? The FIR has been written as if the woman is at fault. It’s shameful! Those responsible for drafting it should feel embarrassed to wear the uniform.”

He also condemned the public disclosure of personal details like the victim’s mobile number and family information. “You’ve destroyed a family and tarnished their name for seven generations. Are you even human?”

Challenges to the DMK Government

Responding to statements by a minister who blamed him for unrest in the state, Annamalai retorted, “For three months, Tamil Nadu was peaceful. Now, they’re accusing me of causing unrest. They should be ashamed of making such claims. As a party leader, I’m speaking with respect. But if I were just an individual, the tone would be different.”

Direct Action and Solemn Vows

Annamalai announced a shift in the BJP’s protest strategy, stating, “There won’t be any grand protests anymore. Instead, BJP workers will protest in front of individual houses. Every house will see a BJP worker raising their voice.”

He also revealed plans for a symbolic act of self-punishment, saying, “Tomorrow at 10 AM, I will whip myself six times as a form of penance. I will not wear footwear until the DMK is removed from power. After this press meet, I will remove my footwear. I will observe a 48-day fast and visit Lord Murugan’s shrine in the second week of February to seek justice.”