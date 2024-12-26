Minister Regupathy denies DMK link to Anna University sexual assault case accused

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Law Minister S. Regupathy categorically denied any association between the ruling DMK party and Gnanasekaran, the accused in the recent Anna University student sexual assault case. Addressing the media at the DMK headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, on Thursday, Regupathy stated that the DMK regime has no intention or necessity to shield the accused, contrasting the current government’s approach with the AIADMK’s handling of the infamous Pollachi sex racket case.

No Connection Between DMK and the Accused

“He (Gnanasekaran) is not a member or cadre of DMK. He does not belong to the students’ wing of the DMK. He is not related to us,” Regupathy asserted, dismissing allegations of any link between the accused and the party.

The minister also addressed photographs circulating in sections of the media, which purportedly show Gnanasekaran in the same frame as senior DMK leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. Explaining the context, Regupathy clarified, “It was evident from the photographs that the deputy CM was walking separately, and the accused was a few paces away from him. If a third person captures a photograph of two people in the same frame, it does not imply they are connected.”