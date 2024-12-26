Bumrah powers IND fightback but Smith stays strong

Jasprit Bumrah showed his prowess again as India bounced back on Day 1 of the fourth Test against Australia in Melbourne.

At Stumps, Australia’s score read 311/6 with Steve Smith (68*) and Pat Cummins (8*) standing unbeaten at the crease.

Debutant Sam Konstas (60) sparked the home team’s charge with a scintillating half-century, marking a dream debut with some stunning strokes.

Usman Khawaja (57), Marnus Labuschagne (72), and Steve Smith (68 not out) all contributed with fifties on a good batting surface.

The peerless Jasprit Bumrah (3/75) was expectedly the pick of the bowlers for India.

Earlier, debutant opener Konstas left India a ragged lot early on Day 1 of the first Test itself. He scooped and swung his way to a half-century in just 52 balls and has got under the skin of the Indians, with the umpire even pulling him and Virat Kohli up for a rather unsavoury shoulder bump.

Ravindra Jadeja finally ended India’s misery by dismissing Konstas on 60 off 65 balls shortly after the drinks break. Konstas left a lot of the deliveries he faced in his first two overs before suddenly bringing out a flurry of scoop shots and throwing Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj off their lines.

Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss in the Boxing Day Test and chose to bat first. India have made a big call, dropping Shubman Gill and bringing Washington Sundar as an extra spinner.