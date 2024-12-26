Sexual assault at Anna varsity sparks protests

Protests erupted in Chennai over a reported sexual assault incident involving a 19-year-old student from Anna University.

Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) took to the streets demanding justice, resulting in their detention by the police.

The victim, a 19-year-old student at Anna University in Guindy, filed a complaint with Chennai Police Commissioner Arun, alleging sexual assault. Following her statement, an investigation was initiated under the supervision of Kotturpuram Women’s Police Inspector Padmadevi. The investigation led to the arrest of Gnanasekaran, a street food vendor specializing in biryani, who was accused of the crime.

This incident shocked the university and wider community, leading to demands for swift justice and increased safety measures for students.

Both BJP and AIADMK leaders condemned the incident and announced plans to stage protests. At Valluvar Kottam in Chennai, BJP members, including former Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, state vice-president Karu Nagarajan, district leaders, and other functionaries, gathered to demand justice for the victim. The police detained the protestors, stating that the assembly was unauthorized.

Simultaneously, AIADMK members, led by former minister D. Jayakumar, organized a protest near Anna University in Guindy. The demonstration turned tense as party members clashed with the police. The situation escalated when Jayakumar climbed onto a road divider, grabbed a microphone, and delivered an impassioned speech, calling for immediate action against the accused. His fiery remarks created a significant commotion, drawing public attention.

The police eventually intervened, detaining Jayakumar and several AIADMK party members, citing disruption of public order.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with political parties criticizing the authorities for lapses in safety and demanding stricter measures to protect students. The BJP and AIADMK accused the state government of failing to ensure the safety of women, especially in educational institutions.

The arrest of political leaders during the protests has further fueled tensions, with party members accusing the police of suppressing their right to peaceful demonstration.

The incident at Anna University has brought to the forefront the urgent need for enhanced security measures in educational institutions. Both the BJP and AIADMK have called for a thorough investigation, stringent punishment for the accused, and systemic reforms to prevent such incidents in the future.

The protests and the subsequent police detentions have highlighted the political and social urgency surrounding women’s safety in Tamil Nadu, igniting calls for accountability and action at all levels of governance.

Meanwhile, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) has accused the ruling DMK government of fostering a culture of crime in Tamil Nadu, citing the recent sexual assault incident at Anna University as a glaring example. In a strongly-worded statement, EPS criticized the DMK government for its alleged failure to maintain law and order and for shielding criminals.

In his statement, EPS claimed that the DMK is “a haven for anti-social elements involved in drug trafficking, murder, robbery, and sexual crimes.” Referring to the arrest of Gnanasekaran, the accused in the Anna University sexual assault case, he alleged that the individual is a DMK member with close ties to senior party leaders. EPS pointed to photos of Gnanasekaran with key figures, including the Deputy Chief Minister and the Health Minister, which have surfaced in the media and on social platforms.